Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Silicom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

