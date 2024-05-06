Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,403,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after acquiring an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,625,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,143,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

