European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ERE.UN opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$208.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

