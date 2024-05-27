Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

