UBS Group Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $134.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

