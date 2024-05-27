Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT at $236.00

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TTEK stock opened at $217.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.35. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

