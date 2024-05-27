HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.