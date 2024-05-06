Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $162.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.43.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $124.90. 37,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,797. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

