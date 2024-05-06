Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93, RTT News reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JLL opened at $185.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

