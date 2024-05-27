Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

AR stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,041,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 610,051 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

