Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

NYSE SENS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

