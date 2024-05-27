Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
NYSE SENS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
