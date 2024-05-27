Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPB opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

