Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $3.08 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $761.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

