Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRVN

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.