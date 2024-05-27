Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $3.25

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

