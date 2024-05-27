Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $770.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

