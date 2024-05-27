Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALN

Valneva Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.22. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.