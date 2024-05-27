Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALN
Valneva Trading Down 1.0 %
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Trading Halts Explained
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.