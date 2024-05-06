Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%.
Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $152.00. 904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $188.28.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
