Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

