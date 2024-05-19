4GLOBAL’s (4GBL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on the stock.
4GLOBAL Price Performance
4GBL stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.22. 4GLOBAL has a 12-month low of GBX 41.27 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of £13.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of -0.51.
About 4GLOBAL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 4GLOBAL
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for 4GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.