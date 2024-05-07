Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.40

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 20830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of C$367.66 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

