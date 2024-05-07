Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 251.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of C traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 13,116,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,691,197. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

