CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96. 385,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 809,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CureVac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CureVac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 33.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

