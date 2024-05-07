CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96. 385,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 809,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CureVac
CureVac Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CureVac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CureVac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 33.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.