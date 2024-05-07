Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.84. 470,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,075. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

