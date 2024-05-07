Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.05. 878,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

