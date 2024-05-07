Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

LOW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

