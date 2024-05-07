Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. 1,322,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,072. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

