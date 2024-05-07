Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 71,151 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1,291.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $229.62. 25,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $233.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

