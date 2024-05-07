Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.50. 9,322,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,777,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 801,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,216,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

