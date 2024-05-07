MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.56. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

