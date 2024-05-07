Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.45. 844,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,446. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

