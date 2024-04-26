Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 596 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4,257.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

