6,381 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,497 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,318. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

