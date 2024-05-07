Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.57. 8,758,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.