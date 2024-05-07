N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,874. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average of $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

