iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $76,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 978,842 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.