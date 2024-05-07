N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.22. 2,810,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

