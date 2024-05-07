Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $602.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.03 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

