Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,001,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 41.41% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,470,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. 216,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,166. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

