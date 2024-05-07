CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $4,807,027.95 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average is $274.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.83, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.40 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after purchasing an additional 159,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

