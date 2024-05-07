Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 348,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 637,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $854.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $180,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 29.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.