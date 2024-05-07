ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.61

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.61 and last traded at C$15.39, with a volume of 213838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.37.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. The stock has a market cap of C$277.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

About ADF Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Stories

