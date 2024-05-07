Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Up 18.6%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) shot up 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 147,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 36,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

