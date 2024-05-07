Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.69

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 546,115,307 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 546,078,468 with 492,386,858 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.73206164 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,646,944.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.