CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,992,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

