Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

