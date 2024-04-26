Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

