Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 332,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

