AJOVista LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in OppFi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Trading Down 1.8 %
OPFI opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
OppFi Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
