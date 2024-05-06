AJOVista LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in OppFi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Trading Down 1.8 %

OPFI opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

