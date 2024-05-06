Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.69. 229,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

